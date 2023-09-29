A small plane has crashed in Zimbabwe and authorities suspect all 6 people on board are dead

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A small plane owned by a diamond mining company has crashed in Zimbabwe and aviation authorities say preliminary reports indicate that all six people on board have been killed. Authorities say the plane, which crashed near the Murowa Diamonds mine in southern Zimbabwe, belonged to RioZim Limited. An official from Zimbabwe’s Civil Aviation Authority says police will release more details, including the names of the dead after their families had been informed. Local media reported that the plane was a Cessna small aircraft. RioZim was previously part of the British-Australian mining group Rio Tinto but is now wholly Zimbabwe-owned.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.