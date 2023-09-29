South Korean League of Legends team wins gold at Asian Games. Players secure a military exemption

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — South Korea’s League of Legends team beat Taiwan at the Asian Games despite being without its star player. The team not only captured the gold medal in Hangzhou but also won an exemption from military service at home. South Korean law exempts athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers from military service if they have obtained top prizes in certain competitions and are assessed to have enhanced national prestige. It was not as if the dominant South Korean team needed the extra incentive. The team went undefeated in the tournament. That included a win over rival China as it advanced to the final round.

