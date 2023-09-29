James Dolan’s sketch of the Sphere becomes reality as the venue opens with a U2 show in Las Vegas
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and KEN RITTER
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — It started as a crude sketch of a circle with a stick person inside. Seven years later, that drawing has been made real. A $2.3 billion massive spherical venue standing 366 feet high and lighting up the Las Vegas skyline. The drawing was initially made by Madison Square Garden executive chair James Dolan. He was trying to create a plan to give the entertainment venue industry a facelift in Las Vegas. Now, Dolan’s vision will come into fruition when U2’s “UV Achtung Baby” residency kicks off the opening of his high-tech, globe-shaped venue in Las Vegas on Friday night.