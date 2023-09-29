Kosovo welcomes a NATO decision to bolster its troops following weekend violence that left 4 dead

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister has welcomed a NATO decision to bolster its troops in the volatile Balkan region saying last weekend’s shootout that left four people dead illustrates Serbia’s attempts to destabilize its former province with the help of ally Russia. Prime Minister Albin Kurti told The Associated Press on Friday that the assailants who carried out the attack “want to turn the clock back by 30 years. But that is not going to happen.” Kosovo police raided several locations in a Serb-dominated area of the country’s north. Weekend violence there left one Kosovo police officer and three Serb insurgents dead and further strained relations between Serbia and its former province.

