Loewe showcases high-waisted silhouettes in surrealistic Paris fashion display

PARIS (AP) — Flashes of intrigue greeted guests at Loewe’s meticulously designed space for Paris Fashion Week. Bright, other-worldly lighting brightened a dove-gray runway where gold modernist sculptures by American artist Lynda Benglis were scattered as if dropped by a fashion divinity. The set mostly was a blank canvas upon which Jonathan Anderson put his designs for a collection that played with proportion and quirks. The centerpiece of Anderson’s collection was a bold and surreal high-waisted silhouette. Also on Friday in Paris, the Issey Miyake show opened with a flourish. Dancers performed bold, contemporary movements around the venue as they interacted with hanging origami sculptures that hinted at the natural design inspiration for the collection.

