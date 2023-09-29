NBA suspends former Spurs guard Joshua Primo for 4 games for exposing himself to women

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. League investigators found that Primo engaged in inappropriate behavior by exposing himself to women. Primo insists his conduct was not intentional, the league said Friday, and investigators found no evidence that he engaged in any misconduct apart from the brief exposures. Nonetheless, the NBA said his behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline. Primo has not played in the NBA since the Spurs terminated his contract last October. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.