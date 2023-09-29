Proud Boy who disappeared ahead of his Jan. 6 sentencing was found unconscious by agents at his home

FBI officials say a member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before he was supposed to be sentenced for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot was found unconscious by federal agents after he tried to “covertly return” to his home. The FBI says Christopher Worrell, of Naples, Florida, was taken to a hospital where he remained on Friday. The FBI did not provide further details about his condition. Authorities had been searching for weeks for Worrell, who had been on house arrest when he went missing last month. Prosecutors had been seeking 14 years in prison for Worrell on convictions for assault, obstruction of Congress and other offenses.

