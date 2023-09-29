Russia hosts the Taliban for talks on regional threats and says it will keep funding Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban representatives are in the Russian city of Kazan for talks on regional threats as Russia attempts to maintain its influence in Central Asia. Russian state news agency Tass said the talks on Friday were attended by the Kremlin’s envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov. He said Russia is inclined to keep helping Afghanistan financially, both on its own and through the U.N. food agency. A letter from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was read at the talks, accusing Western countries of “complete failure” in Afghanistan, saying they should “bear the primary burden of rebuilding the country.” The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were pulling out of the country.

