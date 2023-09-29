Russians and Belarusians allowed to compete as neutral athletes at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Russians and Belarusians will be allowed to compete as neutral athletes at next year’s Paralympics in Paris after avoiding a full ban from the event following the invasion of Ukraine. The International Paralympic Committee voted 74-65 at an assembly in Bahrain against suspending Russia’s membership entirely. That would have meant a full ban from the Paralympics. The members then voted 90-65 in favor of “partially” suspending Russia. The IPC says Russians and Belarusians “will be eligible to participate in an individual and neutral capacity” at the Paralympics and other IPC-governed sports events.

