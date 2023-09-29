Suspect in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur held without bail

BALTIMORE (AP) — The man accused of killing Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere last week and a rape and arson days earlier will be held without bail pending trial in those cases. Jason Billingsley is charged with first-degree murder in LaPere’s death. He was released from prison last October after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape because he earned good behavior credits. He is also a suspect in a Sept. 19 rape. Baltimore District Judge Tameika Lunn said she considered Billingsley’s criminal history and the fact that he’s facing multiple violent crime and sexual offense charges. His public defender declined to comment after the hearing.

