What Dianne Feinstein’s death means for control of the Senate and the looming government shutdown

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death creates a vacancy in the Senate at a time when Democrats hold the slimmest majority in the chamber. Feinstein, a centrist Democrat who had represented California since 1992, had medical struggles in recent months that had already prompted questions about whether she’d resign and early discussion about who might replace her. Her vacant seat is expected to be filled soon. An election to pick the state’s next senator serving a full six-year term was is scheduled for next year.

