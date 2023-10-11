2 senior generals purged from Myanmar’s military government are sentenced to life for corruption

BANGKOK (AP) — A military tribunal in strife-torn Myanmar has sentenced two high-ranking generals to life imprisonment after they were found guilty of high treason, accepting bribes, illegal possession of foreign currency and violating military discipline. The sentences appear to be the harshest so far for the senior members of the military’s administrative bodies that were set up after the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi more than 2 1/2 years ago. The country has been in turmoil since then, with widespread armed resistance to military rule. The officers include Lt. Gen. Moe Myint Tun, who had been army chief of staff, served as a member of the military’s ruling State Administration Council and chaired three major economic supervisory bodies.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.