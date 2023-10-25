A murder warrant is issued for a Massachusetts man wanted in the shooting death of his wife

GARDNER, Mass. (AP) — A murder warrant has been issued for a Massachusetts man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his wife. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Wednesday that police are continuing their search for Aaron Pennington. Thirty-year-old Breanne Pennington was found fatally shot inside the couple’s home on Sunday. Gardner Police were called to the scene after the couple’s four children left the home and went to a neighbor’s house. Breanne Pennington was found dead in the house. Police are warning the public not to approach Pennington noting that he is potentially armed.

