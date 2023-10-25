A warmer than usual summer blamed for hungry, hungry javelinas ripping through Arizona golf course

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — Operators of a northern Arizona golf course think they have finally found the right repellent for javelinas ripping apart their turf — chili oil. This is not the first autumn Seven Canyons Golf Club in Sedona has been targeted by foraging javelinas. General manager Dave Bisbee says the scale of the damage is rare. A video shared by an employee over the weekend showing divot after divot caused by the javelinas has garnered millions of views. The warmer than usual summer is believed to be behind multiple javelinas digging for food in the night. But club owners are hoping their activity will subside when temperatures cool next week.

