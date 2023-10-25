Al Jazeera Gaza correspondent loses 4 family members in an Israeli airstrike

CAIRO (AP) — Al Jazeera says its chief correspondent in Gaza has lost four members of his family in an Israeli airstrike. According to the network, Wael Dahdouh’s wife, son, daughter and grandson were killed by an Israeli airstrike that hit Nuseirat Refugee Camp. His family members were among the more than 1 million Gazans displaced by the war and had moved to the area under the instructions of the Israeli military believing it to be safe. The Qatari state-owned news channel said a number of other family members were still missing, and it remained unclear how many others were killed. Al Jazeera is deeply critical of Israel, particularly its treatment of Palestinians.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.