China’s top diplomat raises hopes for improving US ties as he starts three-day visit to Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — China’s top diplomat says dialogue between Beijing and Washington should not only be resumed but deepened. The comments by Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister, raise hopes the relationship between the world’s two largest economies can be steadied in the midst of potentially world-changing conflicts in the Middle East and Europe. Wang spoke Thursday at the beginning of a three-day visit to Washington, during which he is meeting with high-level U.S. officials, including possibly President Joe Biden. Before going into a closed-door meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Wang said China will seek consensus and cooperation to “push the relationship as soon as possible back to the track of healthy, stable and sustainable development.”

By DIDI TANG and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.