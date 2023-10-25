Skip to Content
Australian hydrogen company outlines US expansion in New Mexico, touts research

Published 8:22 PM

By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An Australia-based company is announcing plans to build a campus in New Mexico to expand its research into hydrogen as a source for producing heat for industrial applications. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday the commitment by Star Scientific. The company touts a proprietary chemical process that combines hydrogen and oxygen to produce heat without greenhouse gas emissions. Lujan Grisham traveled to a summit on hydrogen and energy in Sydney. Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, remains enthusiastic in her support for hydrogen ventures, even after the state was passed over by the Biden administration for a $7 billion program to kickstart development and production of hydrogen fuel.

