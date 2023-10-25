China says it wants to bolster climate cooperation with US as California Gov. Newsom visits Beijing
By HUIZHONG WU
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — China’s Environment Minister Huang Runqiu says his country wants to strengthen cooperation with the U.S. to combat climate change. He made the remarks on Thursday during a visit to Beijing by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom is on a weeklong tour of China where he is pushing for climate cooperation. His trip as governor, once considered routine, is drawing attention as it comes after years of heightening tensions between the U.S. and China. The climate is one of the few issues where the U.S. and China have agreed to work together.