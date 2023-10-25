China says it wants to bolster climate cooperation with US as California Gov. Newsom visits Beijing

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s Environment Minister Huang Runqiu says his country wants to strengthen cooperation with the U.S. to combat climate change. He made the remarks on Thursday during a visit to Beijing by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom is on a weeklong tour of China where he is pushing for climate cooperation. His trip as governor, once considered routine, is drawing attention as it comes after years of heightening tensions between the U.S. and China. The climate is one of the few issues where the U.S. and China have agreed to work together.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.