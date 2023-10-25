Deer charges through crowded Wisconsin restaurant

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — People go to Noodles & Company to save a buck, not to have one interrupt their meal. But that’s what happened in Beloit, Wisconsin, on Tuesday when a deer came crashing through a restaurant window. Surveillance footage shows a buck charging into the crowded restaurant around lunchtime, prompting diners to scatter. According to a spokesperson for the restaurant, the deer then explored the dining area and kitchen before exiting out a back door opened by an employee. No one was harmed in the incident, and the restaurant has since reopened after a deep clean.

