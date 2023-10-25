Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown, charged with killing mother, has been denied release

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — A prosecutor says former NFL player Sergio Brown bought a one-way ticket to Cancun, Mexico, after being the last person seen with his mother before her slaying last month. Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Jose Villarreal said in court Wednesday that Brown flew out the next morning, and charges on his credit card suggest he had rented two homes in Colombia before being deported to the U.S. on Oct. 7. Brown faces charges of first-degree murder and concealing a homicide. The body of his mother, Myrtle Brown, was discovered Sept. 16 near a creek in Maywood, west of Chicago.

