Former US Rep. Mark Walker drops North Carolina gubernatorial bid to run for Congress

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina congressman has announced he is dropping out of the Republican primary for governor to try to win back his U.S. House seat. Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker launched a bid Wednesday to reclaim the district he had represented on Capitol Hill for six years before a previous redistricting cycle opened the door for Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning to win the seat. His decision comes after the North Carolina General Assembly gave final approval Wednesday to a new congressional map favoring Republicans. Walker he no longer saw “a clear path forward” to win the gubernatorial nomination.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

