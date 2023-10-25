Orban doubles down at EU summit to defend meeting Putin. One leader calls it a very wrong message

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has joined an EU summit saying that he was right to meet the EU’s foremost enemy, Russian President Vladimir Putin. Orban says he’s the only one actively seeking peace in Ukraine. His stance on Russia is expected to be backed by new Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Both have threatened to obstruct EU aid to Ukraine, much of which requires unanimity among the 27 nations. Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda says it sends a “very wrong message” to engage with Russia when it is committing what he called atrocities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, joining via video link, urged the EU to stay united in its support for Ukraine.

