Imprisoned ‘apostle’ of Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo charged with federal child pornography

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The leader of a Mexican megachurch who is serving more than 16 years in a California prison for sexually abusing young followers has been charged with two federal crimes involving a 16-year-old girl. The U.S. attorney’s office says a federal grand jury on Wednesday charged Naasón Joaquín García with possessing and producing child pornography. Prosecutors say the images were found on an iPad when Garcia was arrested in Los Angeles in 2019. Last year, he pleaded guilty to state of committing sex acts with minors. He’s currently serving more than 16 years in a California prison. A message to his church seeking comment on the new charges wasn’t immediately returned.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.