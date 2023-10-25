In political battleground of Georgia, a trial is set to determine legitimacy of voting challenge

ATLANTA (AP) — A lawsuit that plaintiffs say could deter mass voter challenges around the country ahead of the 2024 election is headed to trial in Georgia. A group associated with Democrat Stacey Abrams accuses Texas-based True the Vote of trying to intimidate voters ahead of a 2021 Senate runoff election in Georgia. The conservative voting organization said at the time it was challenging the eligibility of more than 360,000 state voters. Starting Thursday, a federal judge in Gainesville will hear arguments and testimony to determine if the challenge and other steps taken by True the Vote violated a section of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that prohibits voter intimidation.

