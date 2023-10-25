Michigan State hearing officer rules Mel Tucker sexually harassed Brenda Tracy, her attorney says
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
A Michigan State University hearing officer has determined that former football coach Mel Tucker sexually harassed and sexually exploited rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy, according to her attorney. The hearing officer ruled Tucker was in violation of several terms of his contract, a person familiar with the ruling told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to comment publicly on the investigation. Tucker was fired nearly a month ago after initially being suspended. He has 10 days to file an appeal. Tucker’s agent says the report is filled with errors.