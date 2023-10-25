Most of Justice Thomas’ $267,000 loan for an RV seems to have been forgiven, Senate Democrats say

WASHINGTON (AP) — All or most of a $267,000 loan obtained by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to buy a high-end motorcoach appears to have been forgiven, raising tax and ethics questions. That’s according to a new report by Senate Democrats. Anthony “Tony” Welters, a longtime friend of Thomas who made the loan in 1999, forgave the debt after nine years of what he called interest-only payments, a new report released Wednesday by Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee says. The loan’s existence was first reported during the summer by the New York Times. Committee Democrats undertook their inquiry following the Times’ story.

