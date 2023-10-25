South Korea, US and Japan condemn North Korea’s alleged supply of munitions to Russia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have strongly condemned what they call North Korea’s supply of munitions and military equipment to Russia. A joint statement issued Thursday by the top diplomats of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan said such weapons shipments will sharply increase the human toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Last week, Russia’s foreign minister scoffed at a recent U.S. claim that his country received munitions from North Korea. The U.S., South Korea and others believe North Korea seeks to receive sophisticated weapons technologies to enhance its nuclear program in exchange for its munitions supply.

