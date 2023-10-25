Southern Indiana man gets 240 years for 2 murders, attempted murder and robbery

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting his wife and a bystander and injuring a third person at a southern Indiana gas station has been sentenced to 240 years in prison. The sentencing came Wednesday. A jury found Cherok Ameer Douglass guilty in August of two counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Prosecutors said Douglass killed 38-year-old Brandee Kay Douglass and 43-year-old Lorin Yelle in April 2022. Police chased him to a nearby restaurant where he took the owner as a hostage. She was injured falling from his vehicle.

