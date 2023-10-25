Who is Mike Johnson? New House speaker is a strong Trump ally and a quiet force among Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — A low-key lawmaker who has been in the House for less than a decade, new House Speaker Mike Johnson isn’t instantly recognizable to most Americans. But the social conservative and devoted ally of former President Donald Trump has been a quiet force within the Republican conference he now unexpectedly leads. Most important, he was able to get 220 votes to become speaker on the House floor — something none of his more well-known colleagues were able to do since Speaker Kevin McCarthy was suddenly ousted from his post three weeks ago. Republican conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik described Johnson as a “friend to all and an enemy to none.”

