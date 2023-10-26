5 found shot to death at southeast North Carolina home, sheriff says
CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff in southeast North Carolina says five people have been found fatally shot at a home. News outlets report that Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton says deputies were called early Thursday to the home off the Garland Highway outside Clinton for a report of a homicide. Thornton says they found five people dead with gunshot wounds. He says investigators don’t have any information about a suspect and don’t know how the people who were killed knew each other. Thornton says the emergency call came from someone who knows the homeowner.