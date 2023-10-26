Serbia and Kosovo leaders break off talks without result despite EU pressure

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo broke off talks Thursday without result, despite European Union pressure to persuade them to normalize their relations. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Albin Kurti met with the leaders of France, Germany and Italy, plus the two EU officials supervising a stuttering “dialogue” between them. As with previous rounds of talks, both men blamed each other for the impasse. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says they both refused to compromise. Fears are high of a resumption of the violence that has marked Kosovo-Serbia ties since Kosovo unilaterally broke away from Serbia in 2008. Belgrade has never accepted the move.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.