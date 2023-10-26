Norwegian police investigate claim by Ingebrigtsen brothers that their father and coach was violent

Norwegian police have launched an investigation into allegations by the three Ingebrigtsen brothers that their father was violent and abusive when they were growing up. Gjert Ingebrigtsen had been their track coach at the Olympics and other events. The three brothers wrote in a newspaper op-ed last week that their father “had been very aggressive and controlling” and “used physical violence and threats as part of our upbringing.” Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the Olympic gold medal in the 1,500-meter race at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Gjert Ingebrigtsen’s lawyer says his client will “cooperate fully” with the police.

