Palestinian foreign minister promises cooperation with international courts on visit to The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister says he fully supports an International Criminal Court investigation into alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories and by Palestinians who target Israelis. The court in The Hague investigates and prosecutes people for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad al-Maliki is in the Netherlands to drum up international support for an investigation. The ICC launched one in 2021 into alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories. It is also looking into actions during the current Israel-Hamas war. Al-Maliki told reporters on Thursday that the Palestinian Authority wouldn’t interfere with the court’s investigation into Hamas’ surprise Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel.

