Priest kicked out of Jesuits for alleged abuse of women welcomed into Slovenia diocese

ROME (AP) — A famous priest-artist who was thrown out of the Jesuits after being accused of sexual, spiritual and psychological abuse of women has been accepted into a diocese in his native Slovenia. The diocese for the Slovenian city of Koper confirmed the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik was accepted as a diocesan priest in August because it hadn’t received any documentation showing he’d “been found guilty of the alleged abuses.” But the Jesuits said Thursday that their order had outlined the allegations against Rupnik and notified the diocese he’d been excommunicated for committing one of the most serious crimes in the Catholic Church.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.