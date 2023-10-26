UK PM Sunak warns against rush to regulate AI before understanding its risks

LONDON (AP) — As authorities around the world scramble to draw up guardrails for artificial intelligence, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warns against moving too fast on regulating the rapidly developing technology before it’s fully understood. Sunak warned about acting too quickly even as he outlined a host of risks that AI could bring. He said in a speech Thursday that only governments are able to keep people safe from AI’s risks, and it shouldn’t be left up to the tech companies developing it. Sunak is hosting a summit next week that’s focusing on the risks from so-called frontier artificial intelligence. These are cutting edge systems that can carry out a wide range of tasks but could contain unknown risks to public safety and security.

