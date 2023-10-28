5 children die in boat accident while on school outing to Kenya amusement park

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities say five children died in Kenya after a boat they were riding in at a popular amusement park capsized. Police said the children were visiting Amazement Park with other students and teachers from the Arap Moi Primary School in Eldoret on Saturday when they broke off from the group to take a boat ride on a man-made lake. According to police, the youngsters were preparing to take their exams for receiving the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education. The tests, typically taken by Kenyan eighth graders, are set to start Monday. Parents stormed the school demanding to know the whereabouts of their children after news of the capsizing reached them, police said in a statement.

