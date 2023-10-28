Indonesian troops recover bodies of 6 workers missing after attack by Papua separatists

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian security forces say they have recovered the bodies of six traditional gold mining workers who had been missing since a separatist attack at their camp in the restive Papua region almost two weeks ago. Gunmen stormed the gold panning camp in the Yahukimo district of Highland Papua province on Oct. 16, killing seven workers and setting fire to three excavators and two trucks, a police official said. Only one body was found at the time, but the others were found a few kilometers away on Friday. It was the latest in a series of violent incidents in recent years in Papua, where conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common.

