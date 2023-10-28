Most Palestinians in Gaza are cut off from the world. Those who connect talk of horror, hopelessness

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Cellular and internet service abruptly vanished for most of the Gaza Strip as Israel expanded ground operations and launched airstrikes. A rare few Palestinians with international SIM cards or satellite phones took it upon themselves to get the news out. They described scenes of panic and confusion as Palestinians found themselves unable to check in on even their loved ones in the same city. They described outages that exacerbated difficulties for a medical system already on the brink of collapse. And they spoke of the intense fear dominating Gaza as residents unable to connect with the outside world wondered what would come next.

By NAJIB JOBAIN, SAMYA KULLAB and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

