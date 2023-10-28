New Speaker Mike Johnson holds favor with conservatives. Can he unite the GOP where others failed?

WASHINGTON (AP) — New House Speaker Mike Johnson has inherited many of the same problems that bedeviled Republican leaders with far more experience. But at least for now he holds favor with the ultra-conservative wing of his party that toppled previous House speakers. The big question is whether the Louisiana congressman can unite House Republicans where others failed. Johnson emerged this past week from the lower-ranks of the House GOP leadership to ascend to speaker. A faction of hard-liners had ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the job and then rejected two more top-ranked Republicans in leadership as well as conservative favorite Rep. Jim Jordan before electing Johnson. But the new speaker is facing some of the challenges that waylaid McCarthy.

