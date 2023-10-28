Sharp increase in Afghans leaving Pakistan due to illegal migrant crackdown, say UN agencies

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.N. agencies say there has been a sharp increase in Afghans returning home since Pakistan launched a crackdown on migrants who are in the country illegally. The policy targets all undocumented or unregistered foreigners, according to the government. But it mostly affects Afghans, who make up the bulk of migrants in Pakistan. Pakistani officials warn that people who are in the country illegally face arrest and deportation after Oct. 31. The U.N. agencies said Friday there are more than 2 million undocumented Afghans in Pakistan, at least 600,000 of whom fled after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

