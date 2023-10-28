Two people shot, injured in altercation at Worcester State University

WORCESTER, Massachusetts (AP) — Authorities say a university campus in Massachusetts was locked down for seven hours Saturday after two people were shot in an altercation near a parking garage. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office says neither the victims, who were hospitalized, nor the assailants were students at Worcester State University. The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Massachusetts State Police initially said a suspect was in custody but later said that was premature and that it was too early for investigators to say. The university about 50 miles west of Boston canceled all homecoming and family weekend events along with other campus activities.

