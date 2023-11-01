Countries at a UK summit pledge to tackle AI’s potentially ‘catastrophic’ risks

BLETCHLEY PARK, England (AP) — Delegates from 28 nations, including the U.S. and China, have agreed to work together to contain the potential “catastrophic” risks posed by galloping advances in artificial intelligence. The Bletchley Declaration by the first international AI Safety Summit focused only on cutting-edge “frontier” AI that some warn could pose a risk to humanity’s existence. Vice President Kamala Harris gave host country Britain a nudge with a speech stressing the transformation AI is already bringing and the need to hold tech companies accountable – including through legislation. Harris is scheduled to attend the summit’s second day on Thursday.

By KELVIN CHAN and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

