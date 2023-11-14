Detroit officer to stand trial after photojournalists were shot with pellets during a 2020 protest

A Detroit police corporal accused of shooting three photojournalists with rubber pellets while they covered protests against police brutality has been ordered to stand trial. Prosecutors say Daniel Debono is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 28 in Wayne County Circuit Court on felonious assault charges. The photojournalists encountered Debono and two other officers shortly after midnight on May 31, 2020, in downtown Detroit. The photojournalists were then struck by rubber pellets that inflicted bruises and other injuries. They were covering the protest in downtown Detroit that was sparked by the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

