Israeli soccer team captain displays shoe of kidnapped child ahead of qualifying match in Hungary

FELCSUT, Hungary (AP) — The captain of Israel’s soccer team displayed the shoe of a young boy that he said was kidnapped by Hamas militants during their deadly Oct. 7 raid, an act of solidarity with those Israelis still being held captive in the Gaza Strip ahead of the team’s Wednesday game in Hungary. During a news conference on Tuesday, team captain Eli Dasa raised the small athletic shoe and displayed it to reporters, saying it belonged to an 8-year-old boy who had been kidnapped and was still being held in the Gaza Strip along with seven members of his family. Visibly emotional, Dasa said the shoe was all that is left from the boy’s house in the Be’eri kibbutz.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.