Jury convicts Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her friend’s water with eye drops

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her beautician friend’s water with eye drops five years ago. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Waukesha County jury convicted 39-year-old Jessy Kurczewski of Franklin of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of theft in connection with the death of Lynn Hernan of Pewaukee. Hernan was found dead in her condo in 2018. Analysts found tetrahydrozoline, a chemical found in Visine, in her system. According to a criminal complaint, Kurczewski told investigators she gave Hernan a water bottle filled with six bottles of Visine. Prosecutors also accused Kurczewski of stealing more than $290,000 from Hernan.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.