New Jersey casinos, track forfeit $77K in money won by prohibited gamblers, many of them underage

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Five Atlantic City casinos and a horse racing track are forfeiting over $77,000 worth of money won by underage gamblers or those who had placed themselves on a list to be excluded from gambling activities. New Jersey gambling regulators also fined DraftKings $7,500 for similar violations, and Rush Street Interactive $2,000 for taking bets on unapproved events and taking pre-match bets on games that had already begun. The forfeited money will go to the state to be used for programs to treat compulsive gambling, as well as on programs benefiting senior citizens and those with disabilities.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.