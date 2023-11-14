Ohio business owner sues Norfolk Southern for February derailment that closed his companies

A business owner whose companies are near the site where a Norfolk Southern train derailed in eastern Ohio in February is suing the railroad. Edwin Wang is seeking $500 million, saying most of his companies have remained closed and he hasn’t been able to reach an agreement on compensation. Wang filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday, adding to government lawsuits against Norfolk Southern and a class action case in the works. Norfolk Southern declined to comment on Wang’s lawsuit, but spokesman Thomas Crosson says the railroad is “actively supporting businesses in their recovery efforts.” The railroad has reached confidential settlements with 11 businesses and is offering $1.8 million to 55 others. The railroad has committed nearly $102 million to the community.

