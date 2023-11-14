Texas school reverses decision that banned transgender student from role in musical

SHERMAN, Texas (AP) — A Texas school district has apologized and reversed a decision that ousted a transgender student from a part in the musical “Oklahoma!” The school board in Sherman voted unanimously Monday to reinstate the original show and cast after a meeting in which dozens criticized them and spoke in support the 17-year-old transgender boy who’d lost his role in the production because of a new gender policy. Sherman is a city of 45,000 about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Dallas. It became the latest community embroiled in the national debate over the rights of transgender students this month over its production the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic.

