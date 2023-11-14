US extends sanctions waiver allowing Iraq to buy electricity from Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has extended by four months a sanctions waiver that will allow Iraq to continue to purchase electricity from Iran. It also gives Iran limited access to the proceeds to buy humanitarian goods. U.S. officials say Congress was notified on Tuesday of the 120-day waiver extension, which was signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The waiver allows Iraq to keep importing electricity from Iran without fear of U.S. sanctions and keeps in place a provision under which portions of the proceeds can be converted to euros or other widely traded currencies for Iran to buy non-sanctioned products. These include food, medicine, medical equipment and agricultural goods.

