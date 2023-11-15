Advocates scramble to aid homeless migrant families after Massachusetts caps emergency shelter slots
By STEVE LeBLANC and MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Advocates scrambling to find shelter for homeless migrant families newly arrived to Massachusetts say they’re frustrated with a lack of good options after the state capped the number of family shelter spots and created a wait list. The cap has tied the hands of those trying to help families seeking refuge from increasingly cold nights, dumping those families on a kind of housing merry-go-round from airport lounges to hospital waiting rooms and walk-in church shelters. Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, who created the cap, said the state is working with local groups to provide temporary spaces for those on the wait list.